Brokerages Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Target Price at $148.07

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.63. 1,168,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,676. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.70. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.21.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00. Insiders have sold 162,057 shares of company stock worth $26,482,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,795,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after purchasing an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after buying an additional 595,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

