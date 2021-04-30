Brokerages Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Target Price at $23.33

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.
HESM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $60,112.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock worth $70,154,386 in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $22.33. 222,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,246. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.33.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.4526 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.17%.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
