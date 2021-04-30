Brokerages Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Target Price at $23.33

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $60,112.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock worth $70,154,386 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $22.33. 222,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,246. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.4526 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.17%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

