Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 353 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.50. 459,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,534,500. The company has a market cap of $158.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

