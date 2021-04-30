DeDora Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

