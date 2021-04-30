IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS IHICY remained flat at $$4.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.04. IHI has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). IHI had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that IHI will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IHI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

