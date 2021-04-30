L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Up 207.3% in April

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 207.3% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 381.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCCTF remained flat at $$2.94 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. L’Occitane International has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.10.

L’Occitane International Company Profile

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

