Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Arcosa updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,826. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

ACA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

