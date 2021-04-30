DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.880-7.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.88-7.26 EPS.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.02. 702,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.74. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $141.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

