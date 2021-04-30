Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $2,351,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923 in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

