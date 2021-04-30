Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ichor (ICHR)

Ichor (NASDAQ: ICHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2021 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

4/14/2021 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $48.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

4/5/2021 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $63.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.87. 8,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,935. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,047,000 after acquiring an additional 355,348 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $9,061,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,463,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 214,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 159,219 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

