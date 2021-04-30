Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Director Acquires $49,737.86 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Director Meagan M. Mowry purchased 3,166 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $49,737.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CBAN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. 1,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,400. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

