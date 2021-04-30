Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE CADE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.27. 56,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,513. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.