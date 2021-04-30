First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $72.26.

