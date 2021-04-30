Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.51. 84,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,678. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $102.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

