Capital Advantage Inc. Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 53,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

