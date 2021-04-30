Bfsg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Stryker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.84. 2,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.32 and a 200 day moving average of $237.32. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.96.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

