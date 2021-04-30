iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Decreased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.32. The company had a trading volume of 97,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average is $139.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $158.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

