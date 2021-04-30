Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 142 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.14. 911,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,100,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

