Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.270 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.21-0.27 EPS.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.33. 30,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

