Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

NYSE:BC traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,440. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $109.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

