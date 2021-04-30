Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Susquehanna

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $360.54.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. Facebook has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 102,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Facebook by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 290,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

