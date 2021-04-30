Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Susquehanna

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $360.54.
Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. Facebook has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.53.
In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 102,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Facebook by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 290,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.