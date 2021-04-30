R. Lee Cunningham Sells 1,139 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VAC traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.56. 11,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,634. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.89. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,170,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

