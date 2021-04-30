Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $400.00 Price Target for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.54.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.62. 976,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.53. Facebook has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

