Insider Buying: Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz bought 200,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A. Akiva Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 10,188 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40.

On Thursday, April 15th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 109,812 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,767,973.20.

On Thursday, March 25th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76.

On Friday, March 5th, A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00.

Shares of CLI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,828. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. Equities analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

