Insider Buying: Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz bought 200,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
A. Akiva Katz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 19th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 10,188 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40.
- On Thursday, April 15th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 109,812 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,767,973.20.
- On Thursday, March 25th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76.
- On Friday, March 5th, A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00.
Shares of CLI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,828. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.09.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.
Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.