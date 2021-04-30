Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $1,319,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,045,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $1,239,770.00.
- On Thursday, March 18th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00.
- On Thursday, February 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00.
ZS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.65. 70,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.21. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $230.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.48.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.