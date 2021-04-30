Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 4,275 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $529,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares in the company, valued at $634,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.23. 6,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.89. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SYNNEX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 39.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

