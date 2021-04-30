Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 4,275 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $529,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares in the company, valued at $634,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SNX stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.23. 6,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.89. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SYNNEX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 39.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
