First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Down 71.2% in April

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FXNC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.60. First National has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

In other First National news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. acquired 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,841.20. Also, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. acquired 8,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $151,788.71. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First National by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First National in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of First National in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

