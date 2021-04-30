Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

POW has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.42.

Shares of POW traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$35.79. 715,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,585. The stock has a market cap of C$24.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$18.79 and a 52 week high of C$36.14.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

