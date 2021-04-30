Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
POW has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.42.
Shares of POW traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$35.79. 715,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,585. The stock has a market cap of C$24.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$18.79 and a 52 week high of C$36.14.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.