HEXPOL AB (publ)’s (HXPLF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HXPLF. DNB Markets upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Danske cut HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS HXPLF remained flat at $$12.43 during trading hours on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.