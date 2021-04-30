Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Basf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of Basf stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 208,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,414. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Basf has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $21.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.