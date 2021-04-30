NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NWG. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of NWG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. 70,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,013. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

