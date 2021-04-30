Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 159,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,509. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.