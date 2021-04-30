FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 87,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of FlexShopper stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 2,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.20.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FlexShopper will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in FlexShopper by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FlexShopper by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FlexShopper by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

