Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Short Interest Update

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,081. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 27.36, a current ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The investment management company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

