RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIOCF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

RIOCF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,587. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7655 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

