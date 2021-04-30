British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,395 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.44. 109,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of -378.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

