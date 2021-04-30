Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,885. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.4663 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

