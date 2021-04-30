MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) SVP Eric Robert Taranto Sells 1,788 Shares

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $6.21 on Friday, hitting $179.09. 11,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

