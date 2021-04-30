Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMMNY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SMMNY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.74. 28,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,792. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

