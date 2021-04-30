Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Symrise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of Symrise from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Symrise from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Symrise’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.