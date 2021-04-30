Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.74. The stock had a trading volume of 137,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,547. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

