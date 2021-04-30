WH Smith’s (WHTPF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
WH Smith stock remained flat at $$26.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. WH Smith has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $26.65.
About WH Smith
