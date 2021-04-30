WH Smith’s (WHTPF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WH Smith stock remained flat at $$26.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. WH Smith has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

