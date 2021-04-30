Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TPRKY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Travis Perkins from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TPRKY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $24.56.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

