Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Symrise stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,055. Symrise has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

