Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,306,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 486,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 3.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $168,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.53. 1,011,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,396,840. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

