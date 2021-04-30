Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

CRRFY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 115,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

