Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $59.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMUX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 35,021 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Immunic by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,337,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,641. Immunic has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a market cap of $332.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

