TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

TowneBank stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

