Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.74

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 1943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.
BY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $872.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.
In related news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 174,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:BY)
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
