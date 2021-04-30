Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Virgin Galactic reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31).

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 271,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,793,926. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $62.80.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 2,667.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

